On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
July 3, 2021 12:12 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 63 259 88 41 .340
Guerrero Jr. Tor 80 290 98 65 .338
Gurriel Hou 76 274 89 41 .325
Bogaerts Bos 78 293 95 51 .324
Mullins Bal 81 312 99 46 .317
Cruz Min 71 249 76 37 .305
Martinez Bos 76 295 90 58 .305
Alvarez Hou 69 260 78 50 .300
T.Hernández Tor 61 247 74 32 .300
Correa Hou 77 288 85 59 .295

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; Semien, Toronto, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 20; Devers, Boston, 20; Perez, Kansas City, 20; 6 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 69; Devers, Boston, 68; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 59; J.Abreu, Chicago, 55; A.García, Texas, 55; Martinez, Boston, 55; 4 tied at 54.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-4; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; Lynn, Chicago, 8-3; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman