AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|63
|259
|88
|41
|.340
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|80
|290
|98
|65
|.338
|Gurriel Hou
|76
|274
|89
|41
|.325
|Bogaerts Bos
|78
|293
|95
|51
|.324
|Mullins Bal
|81
|312
|99
|46
|.317
|Cruz Min
|71
|249
|76
|37
|.305
|Martinez Bos
|76
|295
|90
|58
|.305
|Alvarez Hou
|69
|260
|78
|50
|.300
|T.Hernández Tor
|61
|247
|74
|32
|.300
|Correa Hou
|77
|288
|85
|59
|.295
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; Semien, Toronto, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 20; Devers, Boston, 20; Perez, Kansas City, 20; 6 tied at 18.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 69; Devers, Boston, 68; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 59; J.Abreu, Chicago, 55; A.García, Texas, 55; Martinez, Boston, 55; 4 tied at 54.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-4; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; Lynn, Chicago, 8-3; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.
