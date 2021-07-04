On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
July 4, 2021 12:03 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 63 259 88 41 .340
Guerrero Jr. Tor 81 294 99 66 .337
Gurriel Hou 77 279 91 41 .326
Bogaerts Bos 79 298 97 52 .326
Mullins Bal 82 316 99 46 .313
Cruz Min 72 252 77 37 .306
Martinez Bos 77 300 91 58 .303
Alvarez Hou 69 260 78 50 .300
Correa Hou 78 290 87 60 .300
T.Hernández Tor 62 251 75 33 .299

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; Semien, Toronto, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 20; Devers, Boston, 20; Perez, Kansas City, 20; Judge, New York, 19.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 69; Devers, Boston, 68; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 60; J.Abreu, Chicago, 57; A.García, Texas, 57; Martinez, Boston, 56; 4 tied at 54.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-4; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; Lynn, Chicago, 8-3; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; 3 tied at 7-3.

