AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|63
|259
|88
|41
|.340
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|82
|298
|100
|66
|.336
|Bogaerts Bos
|79
|298
|97
|52
|.326
|Gurriel Hou
|78
|283
|91
|42
|.322
|Mullins Bal
|83
|318
|101
|47
|.318
|Cruz Min
|72
|252
|77
|37
|.306
|Martinez Bos
|78
|304
|92
|58
|.303
|Alvarez Hou
|69
|260
|78
|50
|.300
|Correa Hou
|79
|295
|88
|61
|.298
|T.Anderson ChW
|69
|289
|86
|48
|.298
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; Semien, Toronto, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 20; Devers, Boston, 20; Perez, Kansas City, 20; Judge, New York, 19.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 69; Devers, Boston, 68; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 67; J.Abreu, Chicago, 61; Walsh, Los Angeles, 61; A.García, Texas, 58; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 56; Martinez, Boston, 56; Grichuk, Toronto, 55; 2 tied at 54.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-4; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; Lynn, Chicago, 8-3; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; 5 tied at 7-3.
Comments