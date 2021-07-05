Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 12:09 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 63 259 88 41 .340
Guerrero Jr. Tor 82 298 100 66 .336
Bogaerts Bos 79 298 97 52 .326
Gurriel Hou 78 283 91 42 .322
Mullins Bal 83 318 101 47 .318
Cruz Min 72 252 77 37 .306
Martinez Bos 78 304 92 58 .303
Alvarez Hou 69 260 78 50 .300
Correa Hou 79 295 88 61 .298
T.Anderson ChW 69 289 86 48 .298

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; Semien, Toronto, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; A.García, Texas, 20; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 20; Devers, Boston, 20; Perez, Kansas City, 20; Judge, New York, 19.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 69; Devers, Boston, 68; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 67; J.Abreu, Chicago, 61; Walsh, Los Angeles, 61; A.García, Texas, 58; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 56; Martinez, Boston, 56; Grichuk, Toronto, 55; 2 tied at 54.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-4; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; Lynn, Chicago, 8-3; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; Berríos, Minnesota, 7-2; 5 tied at 7-3.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department delivers 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses to El Salvador