The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 12:01 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 64 263 89 42 .338
Guerrero Jr. Tor 83 301 101 67 .336
Gurriel Hou 79 288 92 43 .319
Bogaerts Bos 81 306 97 53 .317
Mullins Bal 84 322 102 48 .317
Alvarez Hou 70 263 81 53 .308
Cruz Min 73 256 78 37 .305
Martinez Bos 80 311 93 58 .299
T.Anderson ChW 70 292 87 49 .298
D.Fletcher LAA 80 315 93 48 .295

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Gallo, Texas, 21; A.García, Texas, 21; Devers, Boston, 21; Semien, Toronto, 21; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 20; Perez, Kansas City, 20; Judge, New York, 19.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 71; Devers, Boston, 71; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 68; J.Abreu, Chicago, 63; Walsh, Los Angeles, 61; A.García, Texas, 59; Martinez, Boston, 58; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 56; Grichuk, Toronto, 56.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; Lynn, Chicago, 8-3; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; 5 tied at 7-3.

