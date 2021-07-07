AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|64
|263
|89
|42
|.338
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|83
|301
|101
|67
|.336
|Gurriel Hou
|79
|288
|92
|43
|.319
|Bogaerts Bos
|81
|306
|97
|53
|.317
|Mullins Bal
|84
|322
|102
|48
|.317
|Alvarez Hou
|70
|263
|81
|53
|.308
|Cruz Min
|73
|256
|78
|37
|.305
|Martinez Bos
|80
|311
|93
|58
|.299
|T.Anderson ChW
|70
|292
|87
|49
|.298
|D.Fletcher LAA
|80
|315
|93
|48
|.295
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Gallo, Texas, 21; A.García, Texas, 21; Devers, Boston, 21; Semien, Toronto, 21; Olson, Oakland, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 20; Perez, Kansas City, 20; Judge, New York, 19.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 71; Devers, Boston, 71; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 68; J.Abreu, Chicago, 63; Walsh, Los Angeles, 61; A.García, Texas, 59; Martinez, Boston, 58; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 56; Grichuk, Toronto, 56.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; Lynn, Chicago, 8-3; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; 5 tied at 7-3.
