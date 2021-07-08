AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|84
|305
|104
|68
|.341
|Brantley Hou
|65
|267
|90
|42
|.337
|Bogaerts Bos
|82
|310
|100
|54
|.323
|Gurriel Hou
|80
|291
|92
|43
|.316
|Mullins Bal
|85
|326
|103
|48
|.316
|T.Anderson ChW
|71
|296
|91
|50
|.307
|Alvarez Hou
|71
|266
|81
|53
|.305
|Cruz Min
|74
|260
|79
|37
|.304
|Martinez Bos
|81
|314
|94
|59
|.299
|D.Fletcher LAA
|81
|319
|95
|49
|.298
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Gallo, Texas, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Olson, Oakland, 21; A.García, Texas, 21; Devers, Boston, 21; Semien, Toronto, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Perez, Kansas City, 20.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 73; Devers, Boston, 71; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 69; Walsh, Los Angeles, 64; J.Abreu, Chicago, 63; A.García, Texas, 59; Martinez, Boston, 58; Grichuk, Toronto, 57; Bichette, Toronto, 57; 3 tied at 56.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Ryu, Toronto, 8-5; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; 5 tied at 7-3.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments