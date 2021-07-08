Trending:
The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 12:53 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 84 305 104 68 .341
Brantley Hou 65 267 90 42 .337
Bogaerts Bos 82 310 100 54 .323
Gurriel Hou 80 291 92 43 .316
Mullins Bal 85 326 103 48 .316
T.Anderson ChW 71 296 91 50 .307
Alvarez Hou 71 266 81 53 .305
Cruz Min 74 260 79 37 .304
Martinez Bos 81 314 94 59 .299
D.Fletcher LAA 81 319 95 49 .298

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Gallo, Texas, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Olson, Oakland, 21; A.García, Texas, 21; Devers, Boston, 21; Semien, Toronto, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Perez, Kansas City, 20.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 73; Devers, Boston, 71; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 69; Walsh, Los Angeles, 64; J.Abreu, Chicago, 63; A.García, Texas, 59; Martinez, Boston, 58; Grichuk, Toronto, 57; Bichette, Toronto, 57; 3 tied at 56.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Ryu, Toronto, 8-5; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; 5 tied at 7-3.

