The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 1:02 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 84 305 104 68 .341
Brantley Hou 66 271 90 42 .332
Bogaerts Bos 82 310 100 54 .323
Gurriel Hou 81 295 94 43 .319
Mullins Bal 85 326 103 48 .316
T.Anderson ChW 71 296 91 50 .307
Alvarez Hou 72 270 82 53 .304
Martinez Bos 81 314 94 59 .299
Cruz Min 75 264 79 37 .299
D.Fletcher LAA 81 319 95 49 .298

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Gallo, Texas, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; A.García, Texas, 21; Olson, Oakland, 21; Devers, Boston, 21; Semien, Toronto, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Perez, Kansas City, 20.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 73; Devers, Boston, 71; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 69; Walsh, Los Angeles, 64; J.Abreu, Chicago, 63; A.García, Texas, 59; Martinez, Boston, 58; Olson, Oakland, 57; Grichuk, Toronto, 57; Bichette, Toronto, 57.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Ryu, Toronto, 8-5; Montas, Oakland, 8-7; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; 5 tied at 7-3.

