The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 12:53 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 85 309 105 68 .340
Brantley Hou 67 275 90 42 .327
Bogaerts Bos 83 315 101 55 .321
Mullins Bal 86 330 104 48 .315
Gurriel Hou 82 299 94 43 .314
T.Anderson ChW 72 301 94 53 .312
Alvarez Hou 73 274 83 53 .303
Martinez Bos 82 317 96 60 .303
D.Fletcher LAA 82 324 98 50 .302
T.Hernández Tor 66 266 79 34 .297

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Gallo, Texas, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; A.García, Texas, 21; Olson, Oakland, 21; Semien, Toronto, 21; 3 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 73; Devers, Boston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 70; J.Abreu, Chicago, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 64; Martinez, Boston, 62; A.García, Texas, 61; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 58; 3 tied at 57.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Ryu, Toronto, 8-5; Montas, Oakland, 8-7; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; 6 tied at 7-3.

