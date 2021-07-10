AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|85
|309
|105
|68
|.340
|Brantley Hou
|67
|275
|90
|42
|.327
|Bogaerts Bos
|83
|315
|101
|55
|.321
|Mullins Bal
|86
|330
|104
|48
|.315
|Gurriel Hou
|82
|299
|94
|43
|.314
|T.Anderson ChW
|72
|301
|94
|53
|.312
|Alvarez Hou
|73
|274
|83
|53
|.303
|Martinez Bos
|82
|317
|96
|60
|.303
|D.Fletcher LAA
|82
|324
|98
|50
|.302
|T.Hernández Tor
|66
|266
|79
|34
|.297
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Gallo, Texas, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; A.García, Texas, 21; Olson, Oakland, 21; Semien, Toronto, 21; 3 tied at 20.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 73; Devers, Boston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 70; J.Abreu, Chicago, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 64; Martinez, Boston, 62; A.García, Texas, 61; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 58; 3 tied at 57.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Ryu, Toronto, 8-5; Montas, Oakland, 8-7; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; 6 tied at 7-3.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments