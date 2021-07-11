AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|87
|316
|105
|68
|.332
|Brantley Hou
|68
|278
|90
|42
|.324
|Bogaerts Bos
|85
|321
|103
|57
|.321
|Gurriel Hou
|83
|303
|95
|43
|.314
|Mullins Bal
|87
|335
|105
|48
|.313
|T.Anderson ChW
|73
|306
|95
|54
|.310
|Cruz Min
|77
|270
|82
|38
|.304
|D.Fletcher LAA
|83
|328
|99
|50
|.302
|Martinez Bos
|84
|324
|97
|60
|.299
|Alvarez Hou
|74
|278
|83
|53
|.299
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Gallo, Texas, 24; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Semien, Toronto, 22; 4 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 73; Devers, Boston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 70; J.Abreu, Chicago, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 64; A.García, Texas, 62; Martinez, Boston, 62; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 58; 3 tied at 57.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; G.Cole, New York, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-3; Flexen, Seattle, 8-3; Ryu, Toronto, 8-5; Montas, Oakland, 8-7; Petit, Oakland, 7-1.
