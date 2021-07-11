On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 87 316 105 68 .332
Brantley Hou 68 278 90 42 .324
Bogaerts Bos 85 321 103 57 .321
Gurriel Hou 83 303 95 43 .314
Mullins Bal 87 335 105 48 .313
T.Anderson ChW 73 306 95 54 .310
Cruz Min 77 270 82 38 .304
D.Fletcher LAA 83 328 99 50 .302
Martinez Bos 84 324 97 60 .299
Alvarez Hou 74 278 83 53 .299

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Gallo, Texas, 24; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Semien, Toronto, 22; 4 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 73; Devers, Boston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 70; J.Abreu, Chicago, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 64; A.García, Texas, 62; Martinez, Boston, 62; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 58; 3 tied at 57.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; G.Cole, New York, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-3; Flexen, Seattle, 8-3; Ryu, Toronto, 8-5; Montas, Oakland, 8-7; Petit, Oakland, 7-1.

