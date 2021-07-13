Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
July 13, 2021 11:32 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 87 316 105 68 .332
Brantley Hou 69 282 92 42 .326
Bogaerts Bos 85 321 103 57 .321
Mullins Bal 88 338 106 49 .314
Gurriel Hou 84 307 96 44 .313
D.Fletcher LAA 84 333 103 52 .309
T.Anderson ChW 74 311 96 55 .309
Cruz Min 78 273 83 41 .304
Martinez Bos 84 324 97 60 .299
T.Hernández Tor 68 273 81 35 .297

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Gallo, Texas, 24; Olson, Oakland, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Semien, Toronto, 22; 3 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 73; Devers, Boston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 70; J.Abreu, Chicago, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 65; A.García, Texas, 62; Martinez, Boston, 62; Olson, Oakland, 59; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 58; 2 tied at 57.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 10-2; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; G.Cole, New York, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-3; Flexen, Seattle, 8-3; Ryu, Toronto, 8-5; Montas, Oakland, 8-7; Petit, Oakland, 7-1.

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack has steak sandwich at Rustic Cuts Butcher Shop in Iowa