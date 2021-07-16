AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|87
|316
|105
|68
|.332
|Brantley Hou
|69
|282
|92
|42
|.326
|Bogaerts Bos
|85
|321
|103
|57
|.321
|Mullins Bal
|88
|338
|106
|49
|.314
|Gurriel Hou
|84
|307
|96
|44
|.313
|D.Fletcher LAA
|84
|333
|103
|52
|.309
|T.Anderson ChW
|74
|311
|96
|55
|.309
|Cruz Min
|78
|273
|83
|41
|.304
|Martinez Bos
|84
|324
|97
|60
|.299
|T.Hernández Tor
|68
|273
|81
|35
|.297
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Gallo, Texas, 24; Olson, Oakland, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Semien, Toronto, 22; 3 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 73; Devers, Boston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 70; J.Abreu, Chicago, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 65; A.García, Texas, 62; Martinez, Boston, 62; Olson, Oakland, 59; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 58; 2 tied at 57.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 10-2; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; G.Cole, New York, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-3; Flexen, Seattle, 8-3; Ryu, Toronto, 8-5; Montas, Oakland, 8-7; Petit, Oakland, 7-1.
