AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|88
|319
|107
|71
|.335
|Brantley Hou
|70
|286
|94
|44
|.329
|Gurriel Hou
|85
|311
|99
|45
|.318
|Bogaerts Bos
|86
|324
|103
|58
|.318
|Mullins Bal
|89
|341
|108
|50
|.317
|T.Anderson ChW
|75
|315
|98
|56
|.311
|D.Fletcher LAA
|84
|333
|103
|52
|.309
|Cruz Min
|78
|273
|83
|41
|.304
|Martinez Bos
|85
|328
|98
|61
|.299
|T.Hernández Tor
|69
|277
|82
|36
|.296
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Gallo, Texas, 24; Olson, Oakland, 23; Semien, Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; 3 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 77; Devers, Boston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 70; J.Abreu, Chicago, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 65; Martinez, Boston, 63; A.García, Texas, 62; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 61; Olson, Oakland, 59; Bichette, Toronto, 59.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 10-2; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; G.Cole, New York, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-3; Flexen, Seattle, 8-3; Ray, Toronto, 8-4; Ryu, Toronto, 8-5; Montas, Oakland, 8-7.
