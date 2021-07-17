On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
July 17, 2021 12:07 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 88 319 107 71 .335
Brantley Hou 70 286 94 44 .329
Gurriel Hou 85 311 99 45 .318
Bogaerts Bos 86 324 103 58 .318
Mullins Bal 89 341 108 50 .317
T.Anderson ChW 75 315 98 56 .311
D.Fletcher LAA 84 333 103 52 .309
Cruz Min 78 273 83 41 .304
Martinez Bos 85 328 98 61 .299
T.Hernández Tor 69 277 82 36 .296

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Gallo, Texas, 24; Olson, Oakland, 23; Semien, Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; 3 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 77; Devers, Boston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 70; J.Abreu, Chicago, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 65; Martinez, Boston, 63; A.García, Texas, 62; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 61; Olson, Oakland, 59; Bichette, Toronto, 59.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 10-2; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; G.Cole, New York, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-3; Flexen, Seattle, 8-3; Ray, Toronto, 8-4; Ryu, Toronto, 8-5; Montas, Oakland, 8-7.

