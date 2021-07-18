On Air: Federal News Network program
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 89 322 107 71 .332
Brantley Hou 72 291 95 44 .326
Mullins Bal 90 346 110 51 .318
Bogaerts Bos 86 324 103 58 .318
D.Fletcher LAA 86 343 109 54 .318
T.Anderson ChW 77 324 102 59 .315
Gurriel Hou 87 318 99 45 .311
Cruz Min 81 282 85 42 .301
T.Hernández Tor 70 280 83 37 .296
Martinez Bos 86 331 98 61 .296

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Gallo, Texas, 24; Olson, Oakland, 23; Semien, Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Haniger, Seattle, 22; 3 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 77; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; Devers, Boston, 72; J.Abreu, Chicago, 69; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 63; Martinez, Boston, 63; A.García, Texas, 62; Olson, Oakland, 60; Bichette, Toronto, 60.

Pitching

Bassitt, Oakland, 10-2; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; G.Cole, New York, 10-4; Flexen, Seattle, 9-3; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-3; Rodón, Chicago, 8-3; Ray, Toronto, 8-4.

