AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|89
|322
|107
|71
|.332
|Brantley Hou
|72
|291
|95
|44
|.326
|Mullins Bal
|90
|346
|110
|51
|.318
|Bogaerts Bos
|86
|324
|103
|58
|.318
|D.Fletcher LAA
|86
|343
|109
|54
|.318
|T.Anderson ChW
|77
|324
|102
|59
|.315
|Gurriel Hou
|87
|318
|99
|45
|.311
|Cruz Min
|81
|282
|85
|42
|.301
|T.Hernández Tor
|70
|280
|83
|37
|.296
|Martinez Bos
|86
|331
|98
|61
|.296
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Gallo, Texas, 24; Olson, Oakland, 23; Semien, Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Haniger, Seattle, 22; 3 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 77; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; Devers, Boston, 72; J.Abreu, Chicago, 69; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 63; Martinez, Boston, 63; A.García, Texas, 62; Olson, Oakland, 60; Bichette, Toronto, 60.
Pitching
Bassitt, Oakland, 10-2; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; G.Cole, New York, 10-4; Flexen, Seattle, 9-3; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-3; Rodón, Chicago, 8-3; Ray, Toronto, 8-4.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments