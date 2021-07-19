AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|90
|325
|108
|72
|.332
|Brantley Hou
|72
|291
|95
|44
|.326
|Bogaerts Bos
|87
|327
|105
|58
|.321
|T.Anderson ChW
|78
|328
|103
|61
|.314
|Mullins Bal
|91
|351
|110
|51
|.313
|D.Fletcher LAA
|87
|348
|109
|54
|.313
|Gurriel Hou
|87
|318
|99
|45
|.311
|Cruz Min
|82
|285
|86
|43
|.302
|T.Hernández Tor
|71
|281
|84
|39
|.299
|Martinez Bos
|87
|334
|99
|62
|.296
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 31; Gallo, Texas, 24; Olson, Oakland, 23; Semien, Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Haniger, Seattle, 22; 3 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Devers, Boston, 72; J.Abreu, Chicago, 69; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 63; Martinez, Boston, 63; A.García, Texas, 62; Grichuk, Toronto, 62; 2 tied at 60.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-4; Flexen, Seattle, 9-3; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-3; Rodón, Chicago, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.
