The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 8:06 pm
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 90 325 108 72 .332
Brantley Hou 72 291 95 44 .326
Bogaerts Bos 87 327 105 58 .321
T.Anderson ChW 78 328 103 61 .314
Mullins Bal 91 351 110 51 .313
D.Fletcher LAA 87 348 109 54 .313
Gurriel Hou 87 318 99 45 .311
Cruz Min 82 285 86 43 .302
T.Hernández Tor 71 281 84 39 .299
Martinez Bos 87 334 99 62 .296

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 31; Gallo, Texas, 24; Olson, Oakland, 23; Semien, Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Haniger, Seattle, 22; 3 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Devers, Boston, 72; J.Abreu, Chicago, 69; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 63; Martinez, Boston, 63; A.García, Texas, 62; Grichuk, Toronto, 62; 2 tied at 60.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-4; Flexen, Seattle, 9-3; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-3; Rodón, Chicago, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.

