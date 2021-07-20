On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 12:09 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 73 295 97 46 .329
Guerrero Jr. Tor 91 329 108 73 .328
Bogaerts Bos 88 332 105 58 .316
T.Anderson ChW 78 328 103 61 .314
Mullins Bal 92 351 110 51 .313
D.Fletcher LAA 87 348 109 54 .313
Gurriel Hou 88 321 100 45 .312
Martinez Bos 88 338 103 64 .305
Cruz Min 83 288 86 43 .299
Bichette Tor 91 373 110 73 .295

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 31; Gallo, Texas, 24; Olson, Oakland, 23; Devers, Boston, 23; Semien, Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Haniger, Seattle, 22; 3 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; J.Abreu, Chicago, 71; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 63; Martinez, Boston, 63; Grichuk, Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 62; Bichette, Toronto, 61.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-4; Greinke, Houston, 9-3; Flexen, Seattle, 9-3; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Rodón, Chicago, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases honored by state of New Mexico