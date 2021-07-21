AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|74
|298
|100
|47
|.336
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|91
|329
|108
|73
|.328
|Bogaerts Bos
|88
|332
|105
|58
|.316
|Gurriel Hou
|89
|326
|103
|46
|.316
|D.Fletcher LAA
|89
|356
|112
|54
|.315
|Mullins Bal
|93
|356
|111
|51
|.312
|T.Anderson ChW
|79
|333
|103
|62
|.309
|Martinez Bos
|88
|338
|103
|64
|.305
|Bichette Tor
|91
|373
|110
|73
|.295
|T.Hernández Tor
|72
|285
|84
|39
|.295
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 31; Olson, Oakland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Semien, Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Altuve, Houston, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Haniger, Seattle, 22.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 63; Olson, Oakland, 63; Martinez, Boston, 63; Grichuk, Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 62.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-4; Greinke, Houston, 9-3; Flexen, Seattle, 9-3; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Rodón, Chicago, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.
Comments