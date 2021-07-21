On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 12:02 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 74 298 100 47 .336
Guerrero Jr. Tor 91 329 108 73 .328
Bogaerts Bos 88 332 105 58 .316
Gurriel Hou 89 326 103 46 .316
D.Fletcher LAA 89 356 112 54 .315
Mullins Bal 93 356 111 51 .312
T.Anderson ChW 79 333 103 62 .309
Martinez Bos 88 338 103 64 .305
Bichette Tor 91 373 110 73 .295
T.Hernández Tor 72 285 84 39 .295

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 31; Olson, Oakland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Semien, Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Altuve, Houston, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Haniger, Seattle, 22.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 63; Olson, Oakland, 63; Martinez, Boston, 63; Grichuk, Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 62.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-4; Greinke, Houston, 9-3; Flexen, Seattle, 9-3; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Rodón, Chicago, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.

