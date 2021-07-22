Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 12:38 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 75 302 100 47 .331
Guerrero Jr. Tor 92 331 109 75 .329
Gurriel Hou 90 330 104 46 .315
D.Fletcher LAA 89 356 112 54 .315
Mullins Bal 94 360 113 52 .314
Bogaerts Bos 89 336 105 58 .313
T.Anderson ChW 80 337 105 62 .312
Martinez Bos 89 342 105 66 .307
T.Hernández Tor 73 289 86 40 .298
Cruz Min 85 296 87 44 .294

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Olson, Oakland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 23; Semien, Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 79; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Devers, Boston, 74; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 65; Martinez, Boston, 64; Olson, Oakland, 63; Grichuk, Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 62.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-4; Greinke, Houston, 9-3; Flexen, Seattle, 9-3; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Rodón, Chicago, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Archives in California introduce “Big Orange” bikes for staff to travel around