AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Brantley Hou 75 302 100 47 .331 Guerrero Jr. Tor 92 331 109 75 .329 Gurriel Hou 90 330 104 46 .315 D.Fletcher LAA 89 356 112 54 .315 Mullins Bal 94 360 113 52 .314 Bogaerts Bos 89 336 105 58 .313 T.Anderson ChW 80 337 105 62 .312 Martinez Bos 89 342 105 66 .307 T.Hernández Tor 73 289 86 40 .298 Cruz Min 85 296 87 44 .294

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Olson, Oakland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 23; Semien, Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 79; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Devers, Boston, 74; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 65; Martinez, Boston, 64; Olson, Oakland, 63; Grichuk, Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 62.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-4; Greinke, Houston, 9-3; Flexen, Seattle, 9-3; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Rodón, Chicago, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.

