AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|75
|302
|100
|47
|.331
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|92
|331
|109
|75
|.329
|Gurriel Hou
|90
|330
|104
|46
|.315
|Mullins Bal
|94
|360
|113
|52
|.314
|D.Fletcher LAA
|90
|360
|113
|54
|.314
|Bogaerts Bos
|90
|340
|106
|59
|.312
|T.Anderson ChW
|80
|337
|105
|62
|.312
|Martinez Bos
|90
|347
|106
|66
|.305
|T.Hernández Tor
|73
|289
|86
|40
|.298
|Cruz Min
|85
|296
|87
|44
|.294
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Olson, Oakland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 23; Semien, Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 79; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Devers, Boston, 74; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Olson, Oakland, 64; Martinez, Boston, 64; Grichuk, Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 62.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-4; Greinke, Houston, 9-3; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Flexen, Seattle, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Rodón, Chicago, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.
