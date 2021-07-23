Trending:
The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 12:03 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 75 302 100 47 .331
Guerrero Jr. Tor 92 331 109 75 .329
Gurriel Hou 90 330 104 46 .315
Mullins Bal 94 360 113 52 .314
D.Fletcher LAA 90 360 113 54 .314
Bogaerts Bos 90 340 106 59 .312
T.Anderson ChW 80 337 105 62 .312
Martinez Bos 90 347 106 66 .305
T.Hernández Tor 73 289 86 40 .298
Cruz Min 85 296 87 44 .294

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Olson, Oakland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 23; Semien, Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 79; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Devers, Boston, 74; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Olson, Oakland, 64; Martinez, Boston, 64; Grichuk, Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 62.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-4; Greinke, Houston, 9-3; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Flexen, Seattle, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Rodón, Chicago, 8-3; 2 tied at 8-4.

