The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 1:23 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 76 306 101 48 .330
Guerrero Jr. Tor 93 335 109 75 .325
D.Fletcher LAA 91 365 115 54 .315
Gurriel Hou 91 332 104 47 .313
Mullins Bal 95 364 114 53 .313
Bogaerts Bos 91 343 107 59 .312
T.Anderson ChW 81 341 105 62 .308
Martinez Bos 91 351 106 66 .302
T.Hernández Tor 74 292 86 40 .295
Schoop Det 95 369 107 51 .290

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Devers, Boston, 26; Olson, Oakland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 23; Semien, Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 79; Devers, Boston, 79; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Olson, Oakland, 64; Martinez, Boston, 64; Grichuk, Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 62.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-5; Greinke, Houston, 9-3; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Flexen, Seattle, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Rodón, Chicago, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-4.

