AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|76
|306
|101
|48
|.330
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|93
|335
|109
|75
|.325
|D.Fletcher LAA
|91
|365
|115
|54
|.315
|Gurriel Hou
|91
|332
|104
|47
|.313
|Mullins Bal
|95
|364
|114
|53
|.313
|Bogaerts Bos
|91
|343
|107
|59
|.312
|T.Anderson ChW
|81
|341
|105
|62
|.308
|Martinez Bos
|91
|351
|106
|66
|.302
|T.Hernández Tor
|74
|292
|86
|40
|.295
|Schoop Det
|95
|369
|107
|51
|.290
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Devers, Boston, 26; Olson, Oakland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 23; Semien, Toronto, 23; A.García, Texas, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 79; Devers, Boston, 79; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Olson, Oakland, 64; Martinez, Boston, 64; Grichuk, Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 62.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-5; Greinke, Houston, 9-3; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Flexen, Seattle, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Rodón, Chicago, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-4.
Comments