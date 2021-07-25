AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|77
|308
|101
|49
|.328
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|94
|340
|111
|76
|.326
|Mullins Bal
|96
|368
|116
|54
|.315
|Gurriel Hou
|92
|335
|105
|48
|.313
|D.Fletcher LAA
|92
|369
|115
|54
|.312
|Bogaerts Bos
|92
|347
|108
|59
|.311
|T.Anderson ChW
|82
|345
|105
|62
|.304
|Martinez Bos
|92
|354
|107
|67
|.302
|T.Hernández Tor
|75
|296
|88
|42
|.297
|Bichette Tor
|94
|384
|113
|76
|.294
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Olson, Oakland, 26; Devers, Boston, 26; Gallo, Texas, 24; Semien, Toronto, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 23; 3 tied at 22.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 79; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 70; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Olson, Oakland, 65; Martinez, Boston, 64; 3 tied at 63.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-5; Greinke, Houston, 9-3; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Flexen, Seattle, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Pivetta, Boston, 8-4; Rodón, Chicago, 8-4.
