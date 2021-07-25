AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Brantley Hou 77 308 101 49 .328 Guerrero Jr. Tor 94 340 111 76 .326 Mullins Bal 96 368 116 54 .315 Gurriel Hou 92 335 105 48 .313 D.Fletcher LAA 92 369 115 54 .312 Bogaerts Bos 92 347 108 59 .311 T.Anderson ChW 82 345 105 62 .304 Martinez Bos 92 354 107 67 .302 T.Hernández Tor 75 296 88 42 .297 Bichette Tor 94 384 113 76 .294

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Olson, Oakland, 26; Devers, Boston, 26; Gallo, Texas, 24; Semien, Toronto, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; Haniger, Seattle, 23; 3 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 79; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 74; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 70; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Olson, Oakland, 65; Martinez, Boston, 64; 3 tied at 63.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-5; Greinke, Houston, 9-3; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Flexen, Seattle, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Pivetta, Boston, 8-4; Rodón, Chicago, 8-4.

