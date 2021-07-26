AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|78
|310
|101
|49
|.326
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|95
|344
|112
|77
|.326
|Mullins Bal
|97
|372
|118
|54
|.317
|Gurriel Hou
|93
|335
|105
|48
|.313
|Bogaerts Bos
|93
|350
|108
|59
|.309
|D.Fletcher LAA
|93
|374
|115
|54
|.307
|T.Anderson ChW
|83
|349
|106
|62
|.304
|Martinez Bos
|93
|357
|107
|67
|.300
|T.Hernández Tor
|76
|300
|89
|42
|.297
|Bichette Tor
|95
|388
|115
|76
|.296
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 35; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Olson, Oakland, 27; Devers, Boston, 26; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; Semien, Toronto, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; Perez, Kansas City, 23; 2 tied at 22.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 79; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 75; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 71; Olson, Oakland, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 65; Martinez, Boston, 64; 2 tied at 63.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-5; Flexen, Seattle, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Pivetta, Boston, 8-4; Rodón, Chicago, 8-4.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments