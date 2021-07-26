Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 7:32 pm
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 78 310 101 49 .326
Guerrero Jr. Tor 95 344 112 77 .326
Mullins Bal 97 372 118 54 .317
Gurriel Hou 93 335 105 48 .313
Bogaerts Bos 93 350 108 59 .309
D.Fletcher LAA 93 374 115 54 .307
T.Anderson ChW 83 349 106 62 .304
Martinez Bos 93 357 107 67 .300
T.Hernández Tor 76 300 89 42 .297
Bichette Tor 95 388 115 76 .296

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 35; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Olson, Oakland, 27; Devers, Boston, 26; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; Semien, Toronto, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; Perez, Kansas City, 23; 2 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 79; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 75; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 71; Olson, Oakland, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 65; Martinez, Boston, 64; 2 tied at 63.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-5; Flexen, Seattle, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Pivetta, Boston, 8-4; Rodón, Chicago, 8-4.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army 1st Lt. Amber English wins gold in Tokyo