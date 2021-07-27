AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct. Guerrero Jr. Tor 96 348 114 77 .328 Brantley Hou 78 310 101 49 .326 Mullins Bal 97 372 118 54 .317 Gurriel Hou 93 335 105 48 .313 Bogaerts Bos 93 350 108 59 .309 D.Fletcher LAA 93 374 115 54 .307 T.Anderson ChW 84 353 107 63 .303 Martinez Bos 94 361 108 67 .299 T.Hernández Tor 77 304 90 42 .296 Bichette Tor 96 392 116 77 .296

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 35; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Olson, Oakland, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; Semien, Toronto, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; Perez, Kansas City, 23; 2 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 81; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 75; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 71; Bichette, Toronto, 67; Olson, Oakland, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 66; Martinez, Boston, 64; 2 tied at 63.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-5; Flexen, Seattle, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Pivetta, Boston, 8-4; Rodón, Chicago, 8-4.

