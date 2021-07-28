AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Brantley Hou
|79
|314
|104
|50
|.331
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|96
|348
|114
|77
|.328
|Mullins Bal
|98
|376
|120
|55
|.319
|Gurriel Hou
|94
|338
|105
|49
|.311
|Bogaerts Bos
|93
|350
|108
|59
|.309
|D.Fletcher LAA
|94
|378
|115
|55
|.304
|T.Anderson ChW
|85
|357
|108
|63
|.303
|Martinez Bos
|94
|361
|108
|67
|.299
|T.Hernández Tor
|77
|304
|90
|42
|.296
|Bichette Tor
|96
|392
|116
|77
|.296
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 35; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Olson, Oakland, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Gallo, Texas, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Semien, Toronto, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; Perez, Kansas City, 23; 3 tied at 22.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 81; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 76; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 71; Walsh, Los Angeles, 67; Bichette, Toronto, 67; Olson, Oakland, 66; Alvarez, Houston, 64; Martinez, Boston, 64.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-5; Flexen, Seattle, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Pivetta, Boston, 8-4; Rodón, Chicago, 8-4.
