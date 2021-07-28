Trending:
The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 12:14 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Brantley Hou 79 314 104 50 .331
Guerrero Jr. Tor 96 348 114 77 .328
Mullins Bal 98 376 120 55 .319
Gurriel Hou 94 338 105 49 .311
Bogaerts Bos 93 350 108 59 .309
D.Fletcher LAA 94 378 115 55 .304
T.Anderson ChW 85 357 108 63 .303
Martinez Bos 94 361 108 67 .299
T.Hernández Tor 77 304 90 42 .296
Bichette Tor 96 392 116 77 .296

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 35; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Olson, Oakland, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Gallo, Texas, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Semien, Toronto, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; Perez, Kansas City, 23; 3 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 81; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 76; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 71; Walsh, Los Angeles, 67; Bichette, Toronto, 67; Olson, Oakland, 66; Alvarez, Houston, 64; Martinez, Boston, 64.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-5; Flexen, Seattle, 9-4; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Pivetta, Boston, 8-4; Rodón, Chicago, 8-4.

