Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Top Ten

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 1:06 am
< a min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 98 355 116 78 .327
Brantley Hou 80 319 104 50 .326
Mullins Bal 99 380 121 56 .318
Gurriel Hou 96 348 110 52 .316
Bogaerts Bos 94 353 109 59 .309
D.Fletcher LAA 96 386 119 57 .308
T.Anderson ChW 86 361 108 63 .299
Bichette Tor 98 397 118 78 .297
Martinez Bos 96 368 109 67 .296
T.Hernández Tor 79 310 90 42 .290

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Olson, Oakland, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Gallo, New York, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Perez, Kansas City, 24; Semien, Toronto, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; 4 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 71; Bichette, Toronto, 68; Alvarez, Houston, 67; Olson, Oakland, 67; Walsh, Los Angeles, 67; Grichuk, Toronto, 66.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-5; Ray, Toronto, 9-5; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Flexen, Seattle, 9-5; McCullers Jr., Houston, 8-2.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality