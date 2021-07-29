AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|98
|355
|116
|78
|.327
|Brantley Hou
|80
|319
|104
|50
|.326
|Mullins Bal
|99
|380
|121
|56
|.318
|Gurriel Hou
|96
|348
|110
|52
|.316
|Bogaerts Bos
|94
|353
|109
|59
|.309
|D.Fletcher LAA
|96
|386
|119
|57
|.308
|T.Anderson ChW
|86
|361
|108
|63
|.299
|Bichette Tor
|98
|397
|118
|78
|.297
|Martinez Bos
|96
|368
|109
|67
|.296
|T.Hernández Tor
|79
|310
|90
|42
|.290
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 32; Olson, Oakland, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Gallo, New York, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Perez, Kansas City, 24; Semien, Toronto, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; 4 tied at 22.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 71; Bichette, Toronto, 68; Alvarez, Houston, 67; Olson, Oakland, 67; Walsh, Los Angeles, 67; Grichuk, Toronto, 66.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; G.Cole, New York, 10-5; Ray, Toronto, 9-5; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Ryu, Toronto, 9-5; Flexen, Seattle, 9-5; McCullers Jr., Houston, 8-2.
