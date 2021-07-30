AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|100
|363
|119
|80
|.328
|Brantley Hou
|80
|319
|104
|50
|.326
|Mullins Bal
|101
|386
|123
|57
|.319
|Gurriel Hou
|96
|348
|110
|52
|.316
|Bogaerts Bos
|96
|360
|111
|61
|.308
|D.Fletcher LAA
|97
|390
|119
|57
|.305
|T.Anderson ChW
|86
|361
|108
|63
|.299
|Bichette Tor
|100
|406
|121
|81
|.298
|T.Hernández Tor
|81
|319
|94
|45
|.295
|Martinez Bos
|98
|376
|109
|67
|.290
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 33; Olson, Oakland, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Perez, Kansas City, 26; Gallo, New York, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Semien, Toronto, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; 4 tied at 22.
Runs Batted In
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 83; Devers, Boston, 82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 76; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Bichette, Toronto, 71; Alvarez, Houston, 67; Olson, Oakland, 67; Walsh, Los Angeles, 67; Grichuk, Toronto, 67.
Pitching
Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Ryu, Toronto, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; Ray, Toronto, 9-5; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Flexen, Seattle, 9-5; Montas, Oakland, 9-8.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments