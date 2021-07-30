Trending:
The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 1:02 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

G AB H R Pct.
Guerrero Jr. Tor 100 363 119 80 .328
Brantley Hou 80 319 104 50 .326
Mullins Bal 101 386 123 57 .319
Gurriel Hou 96 348 110 52 .316
Bogaerts Bos 96 360 111 61 .308
D.Fletcher LAA 97 390 119 57 .305
T.Anderson ChW 86 361 108 63 .299
Bichette Tor 100 406 121 81 .298
T.Hernández Tor 81 319 94 45 .295
Martinez Bos 98 376 109 67 .290

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 33; Olson, Oakland, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Perez, Kansas City, 26; Gallo, New York, 25; Haniger, Seattle, 25; Semien, Toronto, 24; Altuve, Houston, 23; 4 tied at 22.

Runs Batted In

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 83; Devers, Boston, 82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 76; J.Abreu, Chicago, 75; Bichette, Toronto, 71; Alvarez, Houston, 67; Olson, Oakland, 67; Walsh, Los Angeles, 67; Grichuk, Toronto, 67.

Pitching

Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 10-3; Greinke, Houston, 10-3; Lynn, Chicago, 10-3; Ryu, Toronto, 10-5; G.Cole, New York, 10-6; Ray, Toronto, 9-5; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Flexen, Seattle, 9-5; Montas, Oakland, 9-8.

