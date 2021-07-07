Toronto 10, Baltimore 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|10
|15
|10
|2
|6
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.282
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.295
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.341
|a-Espinal ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Biggio 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|10
|2
|3
|13
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Gutierrez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|McKenna lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.177
|Valaika 2b-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Leyba 3b-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|b-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Toronto
|300
|312
|010_10
|15
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|010_2
|10
|0
a-singled for Guerrero Jr. in the 8th. b-struck out for Wynns in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Biggio 2 (10), Hernández 2 (15), Hays (10), Mancini (17). HR_Bichette (16), off Valdez. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 2 (73), Grichuk (57), Biggio 2 (23), Gurriel Jr. (36), Bichette 3 (57), Hernández (48), Hays (28), Mountcastle (48). SF_Biggio, Hays.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Gurriel Jr., Springer, Semien, Grichuk); Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Wynns, Mullins, Valaika). RISP_Toronto 6 for 13; Baltimore 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Grichuk, Wynns. LIDP_Springer. GIDP_Wynns.
DP_Toronto 2 (Hernández, Jansen, Hernández; Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.); Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Mountcastle, Valaika).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, W, 8-5
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|86
|3.56
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Kay
|1
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|4.55
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.44
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|6.04
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harvey, L, 3-10
|3
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|3
|75
|7.70
|Plutko
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|5.00
|Valdez
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|6.18
|Lowther
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|61
|10.80
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.66
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0, Plutko 2-1. HBP_Lowther 2 (Grichuk,Jansen).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:23. A_7,457 (45,971).
