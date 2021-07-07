Toronto 10, Baltimore 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 10 15 10 2 6 Semien 2b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .282 Bichette ss 5 2 3 3 0 0 .295 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .341 a-Espinal ph-3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .311 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Davis cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Hernández rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .297 Grichuk dh 4 0 0 1 0 2 .263 Biggio 3b-1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .233 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .267 Jansen c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .167

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 10 2 3 13 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .316 Gutierrez 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Hays rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .251 Mancini dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .255 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .257 Urías ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 McKenna lf-cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .177 Valaika 2b-lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .204 Leyba 3b-2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .212 Wynns c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .174 b-Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210

Toronto 300 312 010_10 15 0 Baltimore 000 010 010_2 10 0

a-singled for Guerrero Jr. in the 8th. b-struck out for Wynns in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Biggio 2 (10), Hernández 2 (15), Hays (10), Mancini (17). HR_Bichette (16), off Valdez. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 2 (73), Grichuk (57), Biggio 2 (23), Gurriel Jr. (36), Bichette 3 (57), Hernández (48), Hays (28), Mountcastle (48). SF_Biggio, Hays.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Gurriel Jr., Springer, Semien, Grichuk); Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Wynns, Mullins, Valaika). RISP_Toronto 6 for 13; Baltimore 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Grichuk, Wynns. LIDP_Springer. GIDP_Wynns.

DP_Toronto 2 (Hernández, Jansen, Hernández; Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.); Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Mountcastle, Valaika).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, W, 8-5 5 5 1 1 2 7 86 3.56 Richards 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Kay 1 2-3 5 1 1 0 2 27 4.55 Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.44 Dolis 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 6.04

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Harvey, L, 3-10 3 2-3 9 6 6 1 3 75 7.70 Plutko 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 22 5.00 Valdez 1 2 2 2 0 1 16 6.18 Lowther 2 2 1 1 1 2 61 10.80 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.66

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0, Plutko 2-1. HBP_Lowther 2 (Grichuk,Jansen).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:23. A_7,457 (45,971).

