Toronto 10, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 10:44 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 10 15 10 2 6
Semien 2b 4 2 1 0 1 2 .282
Bichette ss 5 2 3 3 0 0 .295
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .341
a-Espinal ph-3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .311
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Davis cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Hernández rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .297
Grichuk dh 4 0 0 1 0 2 .263
Biggio 3b-1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .233
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 1 0 .267
Jansen c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .167
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 10 2 3 13
Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .316
Gutierrez 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0
Hays rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .251
Mancini dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .255
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .257
Urías ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
McKenna lf-cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .177
Valaika 2b-lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .204
Leyba 3b-2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .212
Wynns c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .174
b-Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Toronto 300 312 010_10 15 0
Baltimore 000 010 010_2 10 0

a-singled for Guerrero Jr. in the 8th. b-struck out for Wynns in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Biggio 2 (10), Hernández 2 (15), Hays (10), Mancini (17). HR_Bichette (16), off Valdez. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 2 (73), Grichuk (57), Biggio 2 (23), Gurriel Jr. (36), Bichette 3 (57), Hernández (48), Hays (28), Mountcastle (48). SF_Biggio, Hays.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 6 (Gurriel Jr., Springer, Semien, Grichuk); Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Wynns, Mullins, Valaika). RISP_Toronto 6 for 13; Baltimore 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Grichuk, Wynns. LIDP_Springer. GIDP_Wynns.

DP_Toronto 2 (Hernández, Jansen, Hernández; Bichette, Semien, Guerrero Jr.); Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Mountcastle, Valaika).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, W, 8-5 5 5 1 1 2 7 86 3.56
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Kay 1 2-3 5 1 1 0 2 27 4.55
Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.44
Dolis 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 6.04
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Harvey, L, 3-10 3 2-3 9 6 6 1 3 75 7.70
Plutko 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 22 5.00
Valdez 1 2 2 2 0 1 16 6.18
Lowther 2 2 1 1 1 2 61 10.80
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.66

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0, Plutko 2-1. HBP_Lowther 2 (Grichuk,Jansen).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:23. A_7,457 (45,971).

