Toronto 10, Baltimore 2

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 10 15 10 Totals 34 2 10 2 Semien 2b 4 2 1 0 Mullins cf 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 5 2 3 3 Gutierrez 3b 0 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 1 3 2 Hays rf 4 1 2 1 a-Espinal ph-3b 1 1 1 0 Mancini dh 3 0 1 0 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 1 Davis cf 1 0 0 0 Urías ss 4 0 0 0 Hernández rf 5 1 3 1 McKenna lf-cf 3 0 0 0 Grichuk dh 4 0 0 1 Valaika 2b-lf 4 0 2 0 Biggio 3b-1b 4 1 2 2 Leyba 3b-2b 4 1 2 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 1 Wynns c 3 0 1 0 Jansen c 4 1 1 0 b-Stewart ph 1 0 0 0

Toronto 300 312 010 — 10 Baltimore 000 010 010 — 2

DP_Toronto 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Biggio 2 (10), Hernández 2 (15), Hays (10), Mancini (17). HR_Bichette (16). SF_Biggio (3), Hays (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ryu, W, 8-5 5 5 1 1 2 7 Richards 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kay 1 2-3 5 1 1 0 2 Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Dolis 1 0 0 0 1 2

Baltimore Harvey, L, 3-10 3 2-3 9 6 6 1 3 Plutko 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Valdez 1 2 2 2 0 1 Lowther 2 2 1 1 1 2 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Lowther 2 (Grichuk,Jansen).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:23. A_7,457 (45,971).

