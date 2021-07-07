Toronto 10, Baltimore 2

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|10
|15
|10
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|10
|2
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|a-Espinal ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|McKenna lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Valaika 2b-lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Biggio 3b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Leyba 3b-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|b-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|300
|312
|010
|—
|10
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|010
|—
|2
DP_Toronto 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 8, Baltimore 9. 2B_Biggio 2 (10), Hernández 2 (15), Hays (10), Mancini (17). HR_Bichette (16). SF_Biggio (3), Hays (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu, W, 8-5
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kay
|1
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harvey, L, 3-10
|3
|2-3
|9
|6
|6
|1
|3
|Plutko
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Valdez
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Lowther
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Lowther 2 (Grichuk,Jansen).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:23. A_7,457 (45,971).
