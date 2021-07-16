Toronto 10, Texas 2

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 4 12 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Ibáñez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .192 García cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Dahl lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .237 J.Martin rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .159 Heim c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Lowe 1b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .255 White lf-cf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .200 Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Culberson 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .247

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 10 10 10 4 6 Semien 2b 4 3 2 1 1 0 .279 Bichette ss 5 1 2 2 0 1 .295 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 3 2 4 1 1 .335 Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .184 Hernández lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .296 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .259 Biggio 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .227 Gurriel Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259 McGuire c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277

Texas 000 000 002_2 6 0 Toronto 104 104 00x_10 10 0

LOB_Texas 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Culberson (11), Solak (12), Semien (22). HR_White (5), off Barnes; Guerrero Jr. (29), off Lyles; Semien (23), off Lyles; Hernández (12), off Lyles; Grichuk (17), off Lyles; Guerrero Jr. (30), off Santana. RBIs_White 2 (14), Guerrero Jr. 4 (77), Semien (57), Hernández 2 (50), Grichuk (58), Bichette 2 (59).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Solak, Kiner-Falefa); Toronto 1 (McGuire). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Toronto 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, L, 5-6 4 7 6 6 3 3 95 5.20 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.25 Santana 2 3 4 4 1 1 32 7.50 B.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.52

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 8-4 6 2-3 4 0 0 2 8 100 2.93 Cimber 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00 Borucki 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 3.77 Barnes 1 1 2 2 1 2 21 4.70

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-0. WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.

T_2:58. A_10,100 (21,050).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.