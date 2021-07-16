Trending:
Toronto 10, Texas 2

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 10:20 pm
< a min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 4 12
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Ibáñez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .192
García cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Dahl lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .237
J.Martin rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .159
Heim c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Lowe 1b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .255
White lf-cf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .200
Solak 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Culberson 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .247
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 10 10 10 4 6
Semien 2b 4 3 2 1 1 0 .279
Bichette ss 5 1 2 2 0 1 .295
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 3 2 4 1 1 .335
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Hernández lf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .296
Grichuk rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .259
Biggio 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .227
Gurriel Jr. dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259
McGuire c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .277
Texas 000 000 002_2 6 0
Toronto 104 104 00x_10 10 0

LOB_Texas 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Culberson (11), Solak (12), Semien (22). HR_White (5), off Barnes; Guerrero Jr. (29), off Lyles; Semien (23), off Lyles; Hernández (12), off Lyles; Grichuk (17), off Lyles; Guerrero Jr. (30), off Santana. RBIs_White 2 (14), Guerrero Jr. 4 (77), Semien (57), Hernández 2 (50), Grichuk (58), Bichette 2 (59).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Solak, Kiner-Falefa); Toronto 1 (McGuire). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Toronto 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, L, 5-6 4 7 6 6 3 3 95 5.20
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.25
Santana 2 3 4 4 1 1 32 7.50
B.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.52
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 8-4 6 2-3 4 0 0 2 8 100 2.93
Cimber 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00
Borucki 1 1 0 0 0 2 10 3.77
Barnes 1 1 2 2 1 2 21 4.70

Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-0. WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.

T_2:58. A_10,100 (21,050).

