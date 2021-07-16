Toronto 10, Texas 2

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|4
|12
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|García cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Dahl lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|J.Martin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.159
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Lowe 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.255
|White lf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.200
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|10
|10
|10
|4
|6
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.295
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.335
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Hernández lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.296
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Biggio 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Texas
|000
|000
|002_2
|6
|0
|Toronto
|104
|104
|00x_10
|10
|0
LOB_Texas 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Culberson (11), Solak (12), Semien (22). HR_White (5), off Barnes; Guerrero Jr. (29), off Lyles; Semien (23), off Lyles; Hernández (12), off Lyles; Grichuk (17), off Lyles; Guerrero Jr. (30), off Santana. RBIs_White 2 (14), Guerrero Jr. 4 (77), Semien (57), Hernández 2 (50), Grichuk (58), Bichette 2 (59).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Solak, Kiner-Falefa); Toronto 1 (McGuire). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Toronto 3 for 4.
Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 5-6
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|95
|5.20
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.25
|Santana
|2
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|32
|7.50
|B.Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.52
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 8-4
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|100
|2.93
|Cimber
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Borucki
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.77
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|21
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored_Cimber 2-0. WP_Santana.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.
T_2:58. A_10,100 (21,050).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments