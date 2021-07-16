Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 10, Texas 2

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 10:21 pm
< a min read
      
Texas Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 34 10 10 10
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 0 1 0 Semien 2b 4 3 2 1
Ibáñez dh 4 0 1 0 Bichette ss 5 1 2 2
García cf 3 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 3 2 4
Dahl lf 1 0 0 0 Springer cf 4 0 0 0
Gallo rf 3 0 0 0 Hernández lf 4 1 1 2
J.Martin rf 1 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 1
Heim c 4 0 1 0 Biggio 3b 3 0 1 0
Lowe 1b 2 1 0 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 3 0 0 0
White lf-cf 3 1 1 2 McGuire c 4 1 1 0
Solak 2b 4 0 1 0
Culberson 3b 3 0 1 0
Texas 000 000 002 2
Toronto 104 104 00x 10

LOB_Texas 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Culberson (11), Solak (12), Semien (22). HR_White (5), Guerrero Jr. 2 (30), Semien (23), Hernández (12), Grichuk (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lyles, L, 5-6 4 7 6 6 3 3
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1
Santana 2 3 4 4 1 1
B.Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Ray, W, 8-4 6 2-3 4 0 0 2 8
Cimber 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Borucki 1 1 0 0 0 2
Barnes 1 1 2 2 1 2

WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

T_2:58. A_10,100 (21,050).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea