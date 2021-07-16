Toronto 10, Texas 2

|Texas
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|10
|10
|10
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|García cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|3
|2
|4
|
|Dahl lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Martin rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Biggio 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|White lf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Culberson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Texas
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|Toronto
|104
|104
|00x
|—
|10
LOB_Texas 8, Toronto 4. 2B_Culberson (11), Solak (12), Semien (22). HR_White (5), Guerrero Jr. 2 (30), Semien (23), Hernández (12), Grichuk (17).
|Texas
|Lyles, L, 5-6
|4
|
|7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santana
|2
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|B.Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|Ray, W, 8-4
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Cimber
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Borucki
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
WP_Santana.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Will Little.
T_2:58. A_10,100 (21,050).
