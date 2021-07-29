Toronto 13, Boston 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|13
|16
|13
|
|Totals
|36
|1
|6
|1
|
|Springer dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|K.Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Chavis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valera 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Wong ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Hernández rf
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Martinez dh-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Plawecki 1b-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Verdugo lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McGuire c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Vázquez c-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dalbec 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cordero 1b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toronto
|310
|233
|100
|—
|13
|Boston
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
E_Bichette 2 (19), T.Hernández (4). LOB_Toronto 10, Boston 10. 2B_Semien 2 (26), T.Hernández (18), McGuire 3 (11), Bichette (19), Vázquez (16), Dalbec (12). HR_Guerrero Jr. (33).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryu W,10-5
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Saucedo
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dolis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Snead
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Rodríguez L,7-6
|3
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|4
|8
|Valdez
|1
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Workman
|2
|
|7
|4
|4
|0
|1
|Hernandez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Plawecki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Ryu (Dalbec), Valdez (T.Hernández).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:24. A_33,191 (37,755).
