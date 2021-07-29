Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 13, Boston 1

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 10:56 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 13 16 13 Totals 36 1 6 1
Springer dh 4 2 1 1 K.Hernández 2b 3 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 2 2 3 Chavis 2b 2 0 0 0
Semien 2b 4 2 2 1 Duran cf 5 0 0 0
Valera 2b 1 0 0 0 Bogaerts ss 2 0 0 0
Bichette ss 5 1 1 1 Wong ph-c 1 0 0 0
T.Hernández rf 5 2 3 3 Martinez dh-lf 4 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 5 1 1 1 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
Biggio lf 5 0 1 1 Plawecki 1b-p 1 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 4 2 2 1 Verdugo lf-rf 4 0 1 0
McGuire c 5 1 3 1 Vázquez c-3b 4 1 2 0
Dalbec 3b-ss 3 0 1 1
Cordero 1b-rf 4 0 1 0
Toronto 310 233 100 13
Boston 000 000 100 1

E_Bichette 2 (19), T.Hernández (4). LOB_Toronto 10, Boston 10. 2B_Semien 2 (26), T.Hernández (18), McGuire 3 (11), Bichette (19), Vázquez (16), Dalbec (12). HR_Guerrero Jr. (33).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ryu W,10-5 6 2 0 0 0 5
Saucedo 1 2 1 1 0 0
Dolis 1 0 0 0 1 1
Snead 1 2 0 0 0 3
Boston
Rodríguez L,7-6 3 1-3 7 6 6 4 8
Valdez 1 2-3 1 3 3 2 0
Workman 2 7 4 4 0 1
Hernandez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Plawecki 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Ryu (Dalbec), Valdez (T.Hernández).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Nick Mahrley.

        Insight by Microsoft and ServiceNow: Experts from the State Department, Defense Logistics Agency and CISA will explore how innovation and security can happen in tandem in this free webinar.

T_3:24. A_33,191 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Knock, knock! Who's there? MWSS-171