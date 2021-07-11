Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bruján rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|001
|200
|000
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Díaz (10). HR_Jansen (4), Lowe (21). SF_Biggio (4).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray, W, 7-4
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Mayza, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano, S, 7-8
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill, L, 6-4
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|McHugh
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rasmussen
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Hill.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:32. A_11,233 (25,000).
