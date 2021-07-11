On Air: Federal News Network program
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
July 11, 2021 3:58 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 30 1 3 1
Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 Díaz 3b 3 0 2 0
Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0
Hernández rf-lf 4 1 1 0 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 2 1 0 0 Bruján rf 3 0 0 0
Davis cf 0 0 0 0 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 4 0 3 1 Mejía c 3 0 0 0
Biggio 1b 3 0 0 1 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0
Jansen c 3 1 1 1
Toronto 001 200 000 3
Tampa Bay 000 000 001 1

DP_Toronto 0, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Díaz (10). HR_Jansen (4), Lowe (21). SF_Biggio (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ray, W, 7-4 7 1 0 0 1 11
Mayza, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romano, S, 7-8 1 2 1 1 0 0
Tampa Bay
Hill, L, 6-4 5 4 3 3 3 2
McHugh 2 1 0 0 0 1
Rasmussen 2 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:32. A_11,233 (25,000).

