Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|3
|5
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.262
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.321
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.168
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|11
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Bruján rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Toronto
|001
|200
|000_3
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001_1
|3
|0
LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Díaz (10). HR_Jansen (4), off Hill; Lowe (21), off Romano. RBIs_Jansen (9), Espinal (10), Biggio (24), Lowe (48). SF_Biggio.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Jansen); Tampa Bay 0. RISP_Toronto 1 for 2; Tampa Bay 0 for 1.
LIDP_Guerrero Jr..
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Choi).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 7-4
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|103
|3.13
|Mayza, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.45
|Romano, S, 7-8
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|1.93
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 6-4
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|68
|3.74
|McHugh
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.67
|Rasmussen
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|6.23
WP_Hill.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:32. A_11,233 (25,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments