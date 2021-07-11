Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 6 3 3 5 Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .277 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .332 Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Hernández rf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .297 Gurriel Jr. lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .262 Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Espinal 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .321 Biggio 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .226 Jansen c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .168

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 3 1 1 11 Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .208 Franco ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .197 Díaz 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .250 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Bruján rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .201

Toronto 001 200 000_3 6 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 001_1 3 0

LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Díaz (10). HR_Jansen (4), off Hill; Lowe (21), off Romano. RBIs_Jansen (9), Espinal (10), Biggio (24), Lowe (48). SF_Biggio.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Jansen); Tampa Bay 0. RISP_Toronto 1 for 2; Tampa Bay 0 for 1.

LIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Choi).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 7-4 7 1 0 0 1 11 103 3.13 Mayza, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.45 Romano, S, 7-8 1 2 1 1 0 0 20 1.93

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, L, 6-4 5 4 3 3 3 2 68 3.74 McHugh 2 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.67 Rasmussen 2 1 0 0 0 2 31 6.23

WP_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:32. A_11,233 (25,000).

