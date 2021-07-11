On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
July 11, 2021 3:58 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 6 3 3 5
Semien 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .277
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .332
Springer cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Hernández rf-lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .297
Gurriel Jr. lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .262
Davis cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Espinal 3b 4 0 3 1 0 0 .321
Biggio 1b 3 0 0 1 0 0 .226
Jansen c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .168
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 3 1 1 11
Lowe 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .208
Franco ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .197
Díaz 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .250
Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Arozarena lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .251
Bruján rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Choi 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .201
Toronto 001 200 000_3 6 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 001_1 3 0

LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3. 2B_Díaz (10). HR_Jansen (4), off Hill; Lowe (21), off Romano. RBIs_Jansen (9), Espinal (10), Biggio (24), Lowe (48). SF_Biggio.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Jansen); Tampa Bay 0. RISP_Toronto 1 for 2; Tampa Bay 0 for 1.

LIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Choi).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 7-4 7 1 0 0 1 11 103 3.13
Mayza, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.45
Romano, S, 7-8 1 2 1 1 0 0 20 1.93
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, L, 6-4 5 4 3 3 3 2 68 3.74
McHugh 2 1 0 0 0 1 20 1.67
Rasmussen 2 1 0 0 0 2 31 6.23

WP_Hill.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Ben May; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:32. A_11,233 (25,000).

