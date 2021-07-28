Toronto 4, Boston 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|8
|4
|1
|6
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Bichette ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|T.Hernández dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.259
|Biggio 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|1
|5
|1
|3
|9
|
|K.Hernández ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Martinez lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Verdugo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Plawecki dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Chavis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Duran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Toronto
|010
|210
|0_4
|8
|0
|Boston
|100
|000
|0_1
|5
|0
a-struck out for Chavis in the 7th.
LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 7. 2B_Springer (5), Gurriel Jr. (18), Plawecki (5), Devers (27). HR_Grichuk (19), off G.Richards; Springer (9), off G.Richards. RBIs_Grichuk 3 (66), Springer (16), Martinez (65). SB_Bichette (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Kirk, T.Hernández); Boston 4 (Vázquez 2, Devers). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Boston 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr., Martinez.
DP_Boston 1 (Verdugo, Devers, Verdugo).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray W,9-5
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|108
|3.04
|Romano S,8-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.29
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|G.Richards L,6-6
|4
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|2
|67
|5.15
|Rios
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|3.18
|Workman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.50
Inherited runners-scored_Rios 1-0. WP_Rios.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:36. A_27,410 (37,755).
