On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 4, Boston 1

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 12:52 am
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 4 8 4 1 6
Springer cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .245
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .327
Semien 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Bichette ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .294
T.Hernández dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .263
Grichuk rf 3 1 2 3 0 0 .259
Biggio 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .221
Kirk c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240
McGuire c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 1 5 1 3 9
K.Hernández ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .239
Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .283
Martinez lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .299
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Verdugo cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Plawecki dh 2 0 1 0 1 1 .273
Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .216
Chavis 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .184
Duran ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148
Toronto 010 210 0_4 8 0
Boston 100 000 0_1 5 0

a-struck out for Chavis in the 7th.

LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 7. 2B_Springer (5), Gurriel Jr. (18), Plawecki (5), Devers (27). HR_Grichuk (19), off G.Richards; Springer (9), off G.Richards. RBIs_Grichuk 3 (66), Springer (16), Martinez (65). SB_Bichette (14).

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Kirk, T.Hernández); Boston 4 (Vázquez 2, Devers). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Boston 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr., Martinez.

DP_Boston 1 (Verdugo, Devers, Verdugo).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray W,9-5 6 5 1 1 3 8 108 3.04
Romano S,8-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.29
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
G.Richards L,6-6 4 8 4 4 1 2 67 5.15
Rios 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 3.18
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.50

Inherited runners-scored_Rios 1-0. WP_Rios.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:36. A_27,410 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service