Toronto 4, Boston 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 8 4 1 6 Springer cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .245 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .327 Semien 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Bichette ss 2 1 0 0 1 0 .294 T.Hernández dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .293 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .263 Grichuk rf 3 1 2 3 0 0 .259 Biggio 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .221 Kirk c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240 McGuire c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 1 5 1 3 9 K.Hernández ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .239 Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .283 Martinez lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .299 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Verdugo cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Plawecki dh 2 0 1 0 1 1 .273 Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .216 Chavis 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .184 Duran ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .148

Toronto 010 210 0_4 8 0 Boston 100 000 0_1 5 0

a-struck out for Chavis in the 7th.

LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 7. 2B_Springer (5), Gurriel Jr. (18), Plawecki (5), Devers (27). HR_Grichuk (19), off G.Richards; Springer (9), off G.Richards. RBIs_Grichuk 3 (66), Springer (16), Martinez (65). SB_Bichette (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 2 (Kirk, T.Hernández); Boston 4 (Vázquez 2, Devers). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Boston 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Gurriel Jr., Martinez.

DP_Boston 1 (Verdugo, Devers, Verdugo).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray W,9-5 6 5 1 1 3 8 108 3.04 Romano S,8-9 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.29

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA G.Richards L,6-6 4 8 4 4 1 2 67 5.15 Rios 2 0 0 0 0 3 22 3.18 Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.50

Inherited runners-scored_Rios 1-0. WP_Rios.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:36. A_27,410 (37,755).

