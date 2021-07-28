On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto 4, Boston 1

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 12:53 am
< a min read
      
Toronto Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 4 8 4 Totals 26 1 5 1
Springer cf 4 1 2 1 K.Hernández ss 3 1 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 2 0
Semien 2b 3 0 1 0 Martinez lf 3 0 1 1
Bichette ss 2 1 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0
T.Hernández dh 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 Verdugo cf 3 0 1 0
Grichuk rf 3 1 2 3 Plawecki dh 2 0 1 0
Biggio 3b 3 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0
Kirk c 3 0 0 0 Chavis 2b 2 0 0 0
McGuire c 0 0 0 0 Duran ph 1 0 0 0
Toronto 010 210 0 4
Boston 100 000 0 1

DP_Toronto 0, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 7. 2B_Springer (5), Gurriel Jr. (18), Plawecki (5), Devers (27). HR_Grichuk (19), Springer (9). SB_Bichette (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Ray W,9-5 6 5 1 1 3 8
Romano S,8-9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
G.Richards L,6-6 4 8 4 4 1 2
Rios 2 0 0 0 0 3
Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1

G.Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Rios.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:36. A_27,410 (37,755).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service