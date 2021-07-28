Toronto 4, Boston 1

Toronto Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 28 4 8 4 Totals 26 1 5 1 Springer cf 4 1 2 1 K.Hernández ss 3 1 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 2 0 Semien 2b 3 0 1 0 Martinez lf 3 0 1 1 Bichette ss 2 1 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 T.Hernández dh 3 0 0 0 Vázquez c 3 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 Verdugo cf 3 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 3 1 2 3 Plawecki dh 2 0 1 0 Biggio 3b 3 0 1 0 Dalbec 1b 2 0 0 0 Kirk c 3 0 0 0 Chavis 2b 2 0 0 0 McGuire c 0 0 0 0 Duran ph 1 0 0 0

Toronto 010 210 0 — 4 Boston 100 000 0 — 1

DP_Toronto 0, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 7. 2B_Springer (5), Gurriel Jr. (18), Plawecki (5), Devers (27). HR_Grichuk (19), Springer (9). SB_Bichette (14).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Ray W,9-5 6 5 1 1 3 8 Romano S,8-9 1 0 0 0 0 1

Boston G.Richards L,6-6 4 8 4 4 1 2 Rios 2 0 0 0 0 3 Workman 1 0 0 0 0 1

G.Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Rios.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:36. A_27,410 (37,755).

