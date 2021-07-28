Toronto 4, Boston 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|26
|1
|5
|1
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|K.Hernández ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martinez lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Hernández dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Verdugo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Plawecki dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Biggio 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|010
|210
|0
|—
|4
|Boston
|100
|000
|0
|—
|1
DP_Toronto 0, Boston 1. LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 7. 2B_Springer (5), Gurriel Jr. (18), Plawecki (5), Devers (27). HR_Grichuk (19), Springer (9). SB_Bichette (14).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray W,9-5
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Romano S,8-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G.Richards L,6-6
|4
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Rios
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Workman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
G.Richards pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
WP_Rios.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:36. A_27,410 (37,755).
