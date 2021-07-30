Toronto 6, Kansas City 4

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|5
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|T.Hernández lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dyson rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valera pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|000
|011
|011
|—
|4
|Toronto
|021
|000
|30x
|—
|6
E_Bichette (20). DP_Kansas City 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Kansas City 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Dyson (7), Springer 2 (7). 3B_Lopez (5). HR_Perez (26), T.Hernández (16), Bichette (19). SB_Bichette (16), Merrifield 2 (27), Dozier (2).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynch L,1-3
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Tapia
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stripling W,4-6
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Mayza H,12
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hand
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Romano S,9-10
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Lynch, Romano.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:50. A_13,446 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments