Toronto 6, Kansas City 4

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 11:10 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 3 Totals 32 6 10 5
Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 Springer cf 4 1 3 1
C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 1 0
Perez c 4 1 1 1 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 Bichette ss 4 2 2 2
Dozier 3b 4 1 1 0 T.Hernández lf 4 1 1 1
O’Hearn dh 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. dh 3 0 1 1
Taylor cf 4 0 0 1 Grichuk rf 3 1 0 0
Dyson rf 4 1 2 0 Espinal 3b 4 0 1 0
Lopez ss 3 1 2 1 Kirk c 2 0 1 0
Valera pr 0 1 0 0
McGuire c 1 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 011 011 4
Toronto 021 000 30x 6

E_Bichette (20). DP_Kansas City 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Kansas City 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Dyson (7), Springer 2 (7). 3B_Lopez (5). HR_Perez (26), T.Hernández (16), Bichette (19). SB_Bichette (16), Merrifield 2 (27), Dozier (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Lynch L,1-3 6 7 3 3 2 2
Tapia 1 3 3 3 1 1
Davis 1 0 0 0 1 0
Toronto
Stripling W,4-6 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 1
Mayza H,12 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Hand 1 2 1 0 0 0
Romano S,9-10 1 1 1 1 0 1

WP_Lynch, Romano.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:50. A_13,446 (53,506).

