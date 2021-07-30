Toronto 6, Kansas City 4

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 7 3 1 4 Merrifield 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273 C.Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Perez c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .280 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Dozier 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .197 O’Hearn dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .222 Taylor cf 4 0 0 1 0 0 .241 Dyson rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .247 Lopez ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .286

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 10 5 4 3 Springer cf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .256 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .328 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Bichette ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .298 T.Hernández lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .295 Gurriel Jr. dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .262 Grichuk rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .257 Espinal 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .318 Kirk c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .250 1-Valera pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .250 McGuire c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281

Kansas City 000 011 011_4 7 0 Toronto 021 000 30x_6 10 1

1-ran for Kirk in the 7th.

E_Bichette (20). LOB_Kansas City 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Dyson (7), Springer 2 (7). 3B_Lopez (5). HR_Perez (26), off Stripling; T.Hernández (16), off Lynch; Bichette (19), off Tapia. RBIs_Lopez (23), Perez (66), Taylor (37), T.Hernández (63), Springer (18), Gurriel Jr. (42), Bichette 2 (71). SB_Bichette (16), Merrifield 2 (27), Dozier (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (C.Santana, Merrifield, Benintendi); Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr. 2, Grichuk). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 8; Toronto 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Taylor, Semien. GIDP_Kirk, Semien.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Merrifield, C.Santana; Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynch, L, 1-3 6 7 3 3 2 2 107 6.95 Tapia 1 3 3 3 1 1 22 9.00 Davis 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 7.14

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling, W, 4-6 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 1 76 4.75 Mayza, H, 12 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.78 Hand 1 2 1 0 0 0 19 0.00 Romano, S, 9-10 1 1 1 1 0 1 17 2.48

WP_Lynch, Romano.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:50. A_13,446 (53,506).

