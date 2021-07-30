Toronto 6, Kansas City 4

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|1
|4
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Dyson rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|5
|4
|3
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.328
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|T.Hernández lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Kirk c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|1-Valera pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Kansas City
|000
|011
|011_4
|7
|0
|Toronto
|021
|000
|30x_6
|10
|1
1-ran for Kirk in the 7th.
E_Bichette (20). LOB_Kansas City 4, Toronto 6. 2B_Dyson (7), Springer 2 (7). 3B_Lopez (5). HR_Perez (26), off Stripling; T.Hernández (16), off Lynch; Bichette (19), off Tapia. RBIs_Lopez (23), Perez (66), Taylor (37), T.Hernández (63), Springer (18), Gurriel Jr. (42), Bichette 2 (71). SB_Bichette (16), Merrifield 2 (27), Dozier (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (C.Santana, Merrifield, Benintendi); Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr. 2, Grichuk). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 8; Toronto 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Taylor, Semien. GIDP_Kirk, Semien.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Dozier, Merrifield, C.Santana; Lopez, Merrifield, C.Santana).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, L, 1-3
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|2
|107
|6.95
|Tapia
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|22
|9.00
|Davis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|7.14
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, W, 4-6
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|76
|4.75
|Mayza, H, 12
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.78
|Hand
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
|Romano, S, 9-10
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.48
WP_Lynch, Romano.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:50. A_13,446 (53,506).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments