Sports News

Toronto FC 2, Chicago 1

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 10:24 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto FC 1 1 2
Chicago 0 1 1

First Half_1, Toronto FC, Soteldo, 2, 2nd minute.

Second Half_2, Toronto FC, DeLeon, 1 (Mullins), 76th; 3, Chicago, Medran, 1, 77th.

Goalies_Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Quentin Westberg; Chicago, Bobby Shuttleworth, Gabriel Slonina.

Yellow Cards_Pineda, Chicago, 70th; Singh, Toronto FC, 81st.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Peter Manikowski, Eric Boria, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

___

Lineups

Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado, Tsubasa Endoh (Patrick Mullins, 46th), Alejandro Pozuelo, Ralph Priso (Nick DeLeon, 63rd), Yeferson Soteldo; Dom Dwyer (Jozy Altidore, 46th).

Chicago_Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Wyatt Omsberg (Fabian Herbers, 58th), Mauricio Pineda, Boris Sekulic (Luka Stojanovic, 82nd); Ignacio Aliseda, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran, Miguel Navarro (Jhon Espinoza, 69th); Robert Beric (Chinonso Offor, 57th).

