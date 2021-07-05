Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto FC and the New England Revolution square off

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Toronto FC (1-8-2) vs. New England Revolution (7-2-3)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -179, Toronto FC +404, Draw +343; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution play Toronto FC.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall and 2-3-5 at home in the 2020 season. New England averaged 1.4 goals on 5.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Toronto FC put together a 13-5-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 6-3-2 in road matches. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 30.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Luis Caicedo (injured), Christian Mafla (injured).

Toronto FC: Julian Dunn (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman