Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Toronto FC faces Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference play

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Orlando City SC (6-3-3) vs. Toronto FC (2-8-2)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +156, Orlando City SC +148, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC faces Toronto FC in Eastern Conference play.

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 7-2-3 at home. Toronto FC scored 34 goals last season and registered 22 assists.

Orlando City SC finished 11-4-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 3-3-5 on the road. Orlando City SC averaged 2.1 goals on five shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Justin Morrow (injured), Quentin Westberg (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese, Ruan (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea