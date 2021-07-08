Tour de France Results

|Thursday
|12th Stage
|A 159.4km (99 mile) ride from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Nimes
1. Nils Politt, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 3h 22m 12s.
2. Imanol Erviti, Spain, Movistar Team, 31s behind.
3. Harry Sweeny, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time.
4. Stefan Küng, Switzerland, Groupama-FDJ, 1m 58s behind.
5. Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Team BikeExchange, 2m 06s behind.
6. André Greipel, Germany, Israel Start-up Nation, same time.
7. Edward Theuns, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
8. Brent Van Moer, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.
9. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
10. Sergio Henao Montoya, Colombia, Qhubeka-NextHash, same time.
43. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 15m 53s behind.
75. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, same time.
86. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
115. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, same time.
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 47h 22m 43s.
2. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education-Nippo, 5m 18s behind.
3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 5m 32s behind.
4. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, 5m 33s behind.
5. Ben O’Connor, Australia, AG2R Citroën Team 5m 58s behind.
6. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Bora-Hansgrohe, 6m 16s behind.
7. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana-Premier Tech, 6m 30s behind.
8. Enric Mas Nicolau, Spaind, Movistar Team, 7m 11s behind.
9. Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, 9m 29s behind.
10. Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia, Spain, Bahrain Victorious, 10m 28s behind.
69. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 1h 33m 25s behind.
77. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 1h 39m 14s behind.
104. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 1h 56m 15s behind.
139. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 2h 20m 54s behind.
