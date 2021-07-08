On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tour de France Results

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 12:16 pm
1 min read
      
Thursday
12th Stage
A 159.4km (99 mile) ride from Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to Nimes

1. Nils Politt, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 3h 22m 12s.

2. Imanol Erviti, Spain, Movistar Team, 31s behind.

3. Harry Sweeny, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time.

4. Stefan Küng, Switzerland, Groupama-FDJ, 1m 58s behind.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

5. Luka Mezgec, Slovenia, Team BikeExchange, 2m 06s behind.

6. André Greipel, Germany, Israel Start-up Nation, same time.

7. Edward Theuns, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

8. Brent Van Moer, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.

9. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

10. Sergio Henao Montoya, Colombia, Qhubeka-NextHash, same time.

Also

43. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 15m 53s behind.

75. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, same time.

        Read more: Sports News

86. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

115. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, same time.

Overall Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 47h 22m 43s.

2. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education-Nippo, 5m 18s behind.

3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 5m 32s behind.

4. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, 5m 33s behind.

5. Ben O’Connor, Australia, AG2R Citroën Team 5m 58s behind.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

6. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Bora-Hansgrohe, 6m 16s behind.

7. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana-Premier Tech, 6m 30s behind.

8. Enric Mas Nicolau, Spaind, Movistar Team, 7m 11s behind.

9. Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, 9m 29s behind.

10. Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia, Spain, Bahrain Victorious, 10m 28s behind.

Also

69. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 1h 33m 25s behind.

77. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 1h 39m 14s behind.

104. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 1h 56m 15s behind.

139. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 2h 20m 54s behind.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 SANS 2021 Report: Top Skills Analysts...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secret Service holds memorial for Emergency Response Team canine Bolo