Sports News

Tour de France Results

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 12:40 pm
1 min read
      
Friday
19th Stage
A 207-km (128.6-mile) ride from Mourenx to Libourne

1. Matej Mohoric, Slovenia, Bahrain Victorious, 4h 19m 17s.

2. Christophe Laporte, France, Cofidis, 58s behind.

3. Casper Pedersen, Denmark, Team DSM, same time.

4. Mike Teunissen, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1m 02s behind.

5. Nils Politt, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1m 08s behind.

6. Edward Theuns, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

7. Michael Valgren, Denmark, EF Education-Nippo, same time.

8. Georg Zimmermann, Germany, Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, same time.

9. Anthony Turgis, France, TotalEnergies, 1m 10s behind.

10. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

Also

27. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 20m 50s behind.

47. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

66. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, same time.

133. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, same time.

Overall Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 79h 40m 09s.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 5m 45s behind.

3. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, Ineos Grenadiers, 5m 51s behind.

4. Ben O’Connor, Australia, AG2R Citroën Team, 8m 18s behind.

5. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Bora-Hansgrohe, 8m 50s behind.

6. Enric Mas Nicolau, Spain, Movistar Team, 10m 11s behind.

7. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana-Premier Tech, 11m 22s behind.

8. Guillaume Martin, France, Cofidis, 12m 46s behind.

9. Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia, Spain, Bahrain Victorious, 13m 48s behind.

10. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education-Nippo, 16m 25s behind.

Also

34. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 1h 47m 17s behind.

45. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-Nippo, 2h 12m 14s behind.

73. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 2h 50m 15s behind.

131. Sean Bennett, United States, Qhubeka-NextHash, 4h 02m 30s behind.

