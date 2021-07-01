On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 1:43 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 32 17 .653
Toledo (Detroit) 27 22 .551 5
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 26 23 .531 6
Columbus (Cleveland) 23 26 .469 9
St. Paul (Minnesota) 23 26 .469 9
Louisville (Cincinnati) 19 30 .388 13
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 18 29 .383 13
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 33 13 .717
Buffalo (Toronto) 29 19 .604 5
Worcester (Boston) 29 20 .592
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 21 29 .420 14
Rochester (Washington) 20 29 .408 14½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 13 35 .271 21
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 32 17 .653
Nashville (Milwaukee) 31 17 .646 ½
Jacksonville (Miami) 27 21 .562
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 23 26 .469 9
Norfolk (Baltimore) 20 27 .426 11
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 20 28 .417 11½
Memphis (St. Louis) 19 31 .380 13½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Indianapolis 2, Iowa 1, 10 innings

Scranton W/B at Worcester, susp.

Rochester at Syracuse, ppd.

Gwinnett 2, Durham 1

Buffalo 10, Lehigh Valley 9

Charlotte 7, Norfolk 4

Toledo 5, Columbus 2

St. Paul 7, Omaha 4

Louisville 2, Nashville 1, 10 innings

Jacksonville 6, Memphis 4, 10 innings, game 1

Memphis 6, Jacksonville 3, game 2

Thursday’s Games

Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rochester at Syracuse, 2, 5:05

Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Scranton W/B at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., 6:30 p.m.

Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

