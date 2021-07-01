Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|27
|22
|.551
|5
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|26
|23
|.531
|6
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|23
|26
|.469
|9
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|23
|26
|.469
|9
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|19
|30
|.388
|13
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|18
|29
|.383
|13
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|33
|13
|.717
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|29
|19
|.604
|5
|Worcester (Boston)
|29
|20
|.592
|5½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|21
|29
|.420
|14
|Rochester (Washington)
|20
|29
|.408
|14½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|35
|.271
|21
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|31
|17
|.646
|½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|27
|21
|.562
|4½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|23
|26
|.469
|9
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|20
|27
|.426
|11
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|20
|28
|.417
|11½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|19
|31
|.380
|13½
Indianapolis 2, Iowa 1, 10 innings
Scranton W/B at Worcester, susp.
Rochester at Syracuse, ppd.
Gwinnett 2, Durham 1
Buffalo 10, Lehigh Valley 9
Charlotte 7, Norfolk 4
Toledo 5, Columbus 2
St. Paul 7, Omaha 4
Louisville 2, Nashville 1, 10 innings
Jacksonville 6, Memphis 4, 10 innings, game 1
Memphis 6, Jacksonville 3, game 2
Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 2, 5:05
Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Scranton W/B at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley vs. Buffalo at Trenton N.J., 6:30 p.m.
Gwinnett at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at St. Paul, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
