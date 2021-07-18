Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|40
|24
|.625
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|36
|28
|.562
|4
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|33
|32
|.508
|7½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|32
|32
|.500
|8
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|28
|36
|.438
|12
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|27
|37
|.422
|13
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|26
|37
|.413
|13½
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|41
|21
|.661
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|38
|25
|.603
|3½
|Worcester (Boston)
|35
|28
|.556
|6½
|Rochester (Washington)
|27
|37
|.422
|15
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|27
|38
|.415
|15½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|42
|.354
|19½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|44
|20
|.688
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|40
|25
|.615
|4½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|33
|31
|.516
|11
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|32
|34
|.485
|13
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|29
|36
|.446
|15½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|25
|39
|.391
|19
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|24
|38
|.387
|19
Scranton W/B at Worcester, susp.
Omaha 4, Indianapolis 3, 1st game
Omaha 2 Indianapolis 1, 2nd game
Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, susp.
Rochester at Syracuse, ppd.
Durham 9, Jacksonville 5
Gwinnett 11, Charlotte 3
Iowa 3, Toledo 2
Memphis 9, Norfolk 5
St. Paul 8, Columbus 0
Louisville 12, Nashville 0
Lehigh Valley 12, Buffalo 2, 1st game
Buffalo 4, Lehigh Valley 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Scranton W/B at Worcester, 2, ppd.
Rochester 6, Syracuse 2
Indianapolis 12, Omaha 5
St. Paul 7, Columbus 6
Memphis 12, Norfolk 6
Toledo 3, Iowa 0
Durham 6, Jacksonville 3
Gwinnett 13, Charlotte 12
Louisville 4, Nashville 2
No games scheduled
Memphis at Louisville, 11 a.m.
St. Paul at Omaha, 12:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, 12:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 12:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Memphis at Louisville, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
