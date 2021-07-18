Trending:
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 18, 2021 10:17 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 40 24 .625
Toledo (Detroit) 36 28 .562 4
St. Paul (Minnesota) 33 32 .508
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 32 32 .500 8
Columbus (Cleveland) 28 36 .438 12
Louisville (Cincinnati) 27 37 .422 13
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 26 37 .413 13½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 41 21 .661
Buffalo (Toronto) 38 25 .603
Worcester (Boston) 35 28 .556
Rochester (Washington) 27 37 .422 15
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 27 38 .415 15½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 23 42 .354 19½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 44 20 .688
Nashville (Milwaukee) 40 25 .615
Jacksonville (Miami) 33 31 .516 11
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 32 34 .485 13
Memphis (St. Louis) 29 36 .446 15½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 39 .391 19
Norfolk (Baltimore) 24 38 .387 19

___

Saturday’s Games

Scranton W/B at Worcester, susp.

Omaha 4, Indianapolis 3, 1st game

Omaha 2 Indianapolis 1, 2nd game

Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, susp.

Rochester at Syracuse, ppd.

Durham 9, Jacksonville 5

Gwinnett 11, Charlotte 3

Iowa 3, Toledo 2

Memphis 9, Norfolk 5

St. Paul 8, Columbus 0

Louisville 12, Nashville 0

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 12, Buffalo 2, 1st game

Buffalo 4, Lehigh Valley 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Scranton W/B at Worcester, 2, ppd.

Rochester 6, Syracuse 2

Indianapolis 12, Omaha 5

St. Paul 7, Columbus 6

Memphis 12, Norfolk 6

Toledo 3, Iowa 0

Durham 6, Jacksonville 3

Gwinnett 13, Charlotte 12

Louisville 4, Nashville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis at Louisville, 11 a.m.

St. Paul at Omaha, 12:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Nashville at Jacksonville, 12:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 12:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Memphis at Louisville, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

