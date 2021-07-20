Trending:
Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 40 25 .615
Toledo (Detroit) 36 29 .554 4
St. Paul (Minnesota) 34 32 .515
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 33 32 .508 7
Columbus (Cleveland) 28 37 .431 12
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 27 37 .422 12½
Louisville (Cincinnati) 27 38 .415 13
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 42 21 .667
Buffalo (Toronto) 39 25 .609
Worcester (Boston) 35 29 .547
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 28 38 .424 15½
Rochester (Washington) 27 38 .415 16
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 23 43 .348 20½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 45 20 .692
Nashville (Milwaukee) 40 26 .606
Jacksonville (Miami) 34 31 .523 11
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 32 34 .485 13½
Memphis (St. Louis) 30 36 .455 15½
Norfolk (Baltimore) 24 38 .387 19½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 40 .385 20

___

Sunday’s Games

Lehigh Valley 12, Buffalo 2, 1st game

Buffalo 4, Lehigh Valley 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Scranton W/B at Worcester, 2, ppd.

Rochester 6, Syracuse 2

Indianapolis 12, Omaha 5

St. Paul 7, Columbus 6

Memphis 12, Norfolk 6

Toledo 3, Iowa 0

Durham 6, Jacksonville 3

Gwinnett 13, Charlotte 12

Louisville 4, Nashville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis 2, Louisville 1

St. Paul 6, Omaha 4

Durham 4, Charlotte 3

Buffalo 14, Syracuse 1

Scranton W/B 7, Rochester 6

Lehigh Valley 14, Worcester 5

Jacksonville 4, Nashville 0

Indianapolis 12, Toledo 11, 10 innings

Norfolk at Gwinnett, ppd.

Iowa 15, Columbus 7

Wednesday’s Games

Nashville at Jacksonville, 12:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 12:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Memphis at Louisville, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s scores

Iowa at Columbus, 1:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

