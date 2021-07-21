Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|37
|29
|.561
|3
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|35
|32
|.522
|5½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|33
|33
|.500
|7
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|29
|37
|.439
|11
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|27
|38
|.415
|12½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|27
|40
|.403
|13½
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|43
|21
|.672
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|40
|25
|.615
|3½
|Worcester (Boston)
|36
|29
|.554
|7½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|28
|39
|.418
|16½
|Rochester (Washington)
|27
|39
|.409
|17
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|44
|.343
|21½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|46
|20
|.697
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|41
|26
|.612
|5½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|34
|32
|.515
|12
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|33
|35
|.485
|14
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|32
|36
|.471
|15
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|25
|39
|.391
|20
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|25
|41
|.379
|21
Memphis 2, Louisville 1
St. Paul 6, Omaha 4
Durham 4, Charlotte 3
Buffalo 14, Syracuse 1
Scranton W/B 7, Rochester 6
Lehigh Valley 14, Worcester 5
Jacksonville 4, Nashville 0
Indianapolis 12, Toledo 11, 10 innings
Norfolk at Gwinnett, ppd.
Iowa 15, Columbus 7
Nashville 7, Jacksonville 1, 10 innings
Norfolk 2, Gwinnett 1, 1st game
Gwinnett 4, Norfolk 3, 2nd game
Toledo 11, Indianapolis 5
Memphis 1, Louisville 0, eight innings, 1st game
Memphis 5, Louisville 4, 2nd game
Durham 7, Charlotte 3
Buffalo 5, Syracuse 3
Scranton W/B 8, Rochester 0
Worcester 7, Lehigh Valley 4
Columbus 7, Iowa 4
St. Paul 7, Omaha 6
Iowa at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
