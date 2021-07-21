On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 11:58 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 40 26 .606
Toledo (Detroit) 37 29 .561 3
St. Paul (Minnesota) 35 32 .522
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 33 33 .500 7
Columbus (Cleveland) 29 37 .439 11
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 27 38 .415 12½
Louisville (Cincinnati) 27 40 .403 13½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 43 21 .672
Buffalo (Toronto) 40 25 .615
Worcester (Boston) 36 29 .554
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 28 39 .418 16½
Rochester (Washington) 27 39 .409 17
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 23 44 .343 21½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 46 20 .697
Nashville (Milwaukee) 41 26 .612
Jacksonville (Miami) 34 32 .515 12
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 33 35 .485 14
Memphis (St. Louis) 32 36 .471 15
Norfolk (Baltimore) 25 39 .391 20
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 41 .379 21

___

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis 2, Louisville 1

St. Paul 6, Omaha 4

Durham 4, Charlotte 3

Buffalo 14, Syracuse 1

Scranton W/B 7, Rochester 6

Lehigh Valley 14, Worcester 5

Jacksonville 4, Nashville 0

Indianapolis 12, Toledo 11, 10 innings

Norfolk at Gwinnett, ppd.

Iowa 15, Columbus 7

Wednesday’s Games

Nashville 7, Jacksonville 1, 10 innings

Norfolk 2, Gwinnett 1, 1st game

Gwinnett 4, Norfolk 3, 2nd game

Toledo 11, Indianapolis 5

Memphis 1, Louisville 0, eight innings, 1st game

Memphis 5, Louisville 4, 2nd game

Durham 7, Charlotte 3

Buffalo 5, Syracuse 3

Scranton W/B 8, Rochester 0

Worcester 7, Lehigh Valley 4

Columbus 7, Iowa 4

St. Paul 7, Omaha 6

Thursday’s scores

Iowa at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

