Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 12:08 am
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 43 29 .597
Toledo (Detroit) 41 31 .569 2
St. Paul (Minnesota) 39 34 .534
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 34 38 .472 9
Columbus (Cleveland) 32 40 .444 11
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 30 41 .423 12½
Louisville (Cincinnati) 28 45 .384 15½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 46 24 .657
Buffalo (Toronto) 45 25 .643 1
Worcester (Boston) 37 34 .521
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 33 41 .446 15
Rochester (Washington) 30 42 .417 17
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 24 49 .329 23½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 49 24 .671
Nashville (Milwaukee) 42 31 .575 7
Jacksonville (Miami) 40 32 .556
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 38 36 .514 11½
Memphis (St. Louis) 37 37 .500 12½
Norfolk (Baltimore) 28 43 .394 20
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 26 46 .361 22½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, ppd.

Syracuse 10, Scranton/W-B 8

Jacksonville 14, Charlotte 5

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Toledo 9, Omaha 3

Rochester 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Norfolk 3, Durham 1

Iowa 3, Louisville 2

St. Paul 16, Indianapolis 1

Nashville 4, Columbus 3

Gwinnett 1, Memphis 0

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo 5, Worcester 1

        Read more: Sports News

Norfolk 4, Durham 3, 1st game

Norfolk 2, Durham 0, 2nd game

Scranton/W-B 9, Syracuse 8, 10 innings

Jacksonville 2, Charlotte 1

Omaha 14, Toledo 12

Lehigh Valley 5, Rochester 3

Louisville 17, Iowa 5

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

St. Paul 10, Indianapolis 5

Columbus 6, Nashville 2

Memphis 8, Gwinnett 7

Thursday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 11:05 a.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Worcester, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 2, 6:05 p.m.

Scranton/W-B at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Louisville at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/W-B at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Charlotte, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Louisville at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality