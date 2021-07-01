On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 1:48 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 26 21 .553
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 26 22 .542 ½
Round Rock (Texas) 26 22 .542 ½
El Paso (San Diego) 22 25 .468 3
Albuquerque (Colorado) 15 33 .312 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 31 17 .646
Tacoma (Seattle) 26 20 .565 4
Las Vegas (Oakland) 23 25 .479 8
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 22 25 .468
Sacramento (San Francisco) 20 27 .426 10½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma City 6, Sugar Land 4

Salt Lake 4, Las Vegas 2

El Paso 2, Round Rock 1

Tacoma 5, Albuquerque 4

Reno 11, Sacramento 8

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

