Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|29
|22
|.569
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|28
|24
|.538
|1½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|27
|25
|.519
|2½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|23
|28
|.451
|6
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|18
|34
|.346
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|27
|23
|.540
|6
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|24
|27
|.471
|9½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|24
|28
|.462
|10
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|23
|28
|.451
|10½
___
Sugar Land 3, Round Rock 1
Salt Lake 12, Oklahoma City 2
El Paso 16, Albuquerque 0
Reno 8, Tacoma 3
Sacramento 14, Las Vegas 8
Tacoma 7, Reno 3
Las Vegas 15, Sacramenton 14, 10 innings
Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 1
Oklahoma City 6, Salt Lake 3
Albuquerque 12, El Paso 5
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
