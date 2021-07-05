Trending:
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 12:56 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 29 22 .569
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 28 24 .538
Round Rock (Texas) 27 25 .519
El Paso (San Diego) 23 28 .451 6
Albuquerque (Colorado) 18 34 .346 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 34 18 .654
Tacoma (Seattle) 27 23 .540 6
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 24 27 .471
Las Vegas (Oakland) 24 28 .462 10
Sacramento (San Francisco) 23 28 .451 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 3, Round Rock 1

Salt Lake 12, Oklahoma City 2

El Paso 16, Albuquerque 0

Reno 8, Tacoma 3

Sacramento 14, Las Vegas 8

Sunday’s Games

Tacoma 7, Reno 3

Las Vegas 15, Sacramenton 14, 10 innings

Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 1

Oklahoma City 6, Salt Lake 3

Albuquerque 12, El Paso 5

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wedensday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

