Triple-A West Glance

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|28
|25
|.528
|2½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|27
|26
|.509
|3½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|23
|28
|.451
|6½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|18
|34
|.346
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|34
|19
|.642
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|28
|23
|.549
|5
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|25
|27
|.481
|8½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|25
|28
|.472
|9
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|23
|29
|.442
|10½
Tacoma 7, Reno 3
Las Vegas 15, Sacramenton 14, 10 innings
Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 1
Oklahoma City 6, Salt Lake 3
Albuquerque 12, El Paso 5
Sugar Land 9, Round Rock 3
Salt Lake 5, Oklahoma City 4, 10 innings
El Paso at Albuquerque, susp. 5th inning
Tacoma 15, Reno 7
Las Vegas 4, Sacramento 3
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
