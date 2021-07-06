Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 1:35 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 30 22 .577
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 28 25 .528
Round Rock (Texas) 27 26 .509
El Paso (San Diego) 23 28 .451
Albuquerque (Colorado) 18 34 .346 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 34 19 .642
Tacoma (Seattle) 28 23 .549 5
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 25 27 .481
Las Vegas (Oakland) 25 28 .472 9
Sacramento (San Francisco) 23 29 .442 10½

___

Sunday’s Games

Tacoma 7, Reno 3

Las Vegas 15, Sacramenton 14, 10 innings

Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 1

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Oklahoma City 6, Salt Lake 3

Albuquerque 12, El Paso 5

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land 9, Round Rock 3

Salt Lake 5, Oklahoma City 4, 10 innings

El Paso at Albuquerque, susp. 5th inning

Tacoma 15, Reno 7

Las Vegas 4, Sacramento 3

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department delivers 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses to El Salvador