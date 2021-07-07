Trending:
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 2:06 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 31 22 .585
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 28 26 .519
Round Rock (Texas) 27 27 .500
El Paso (San Diego) 23 29 .442
Albuquerque (Colorado) 19 34 .358 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 35 19 .648
Tacoma (Seattle) 28 24 .538 6
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 26 27 .491
Las Vegas (Oakland) 26 28 .481 9
Sacramento (San Francisco) 23 30 .434 11½

___

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land 9, Round Rock 3

Salt Lake 5, Oklahoma City 4, 10 innings

El Paso at Albuquerque, susp. 5th inning

Tacoma 15, Reno 7

Las Vegas 4, Sacramento 3

Tuesday’s Games

Albuquerque 14, El Paso 3, game one

El Paso at Albuquerque, susp. 5th inning

Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 9

Salt Lake 4, Oklahoma City 1

Reno 6, Tacoma 4

Las Vegas 14, Sacramento 9

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

