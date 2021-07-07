Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|31
|22
|.585
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|28
|26
|.519
|3½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|27
|27
|.500
|4½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|23
|29
|.442
|7½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|19
|34
|.358
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|28
|24
|.538
|6
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|26
|27
|.491
|8½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|26
|28
|.481
|9
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|23
|30
|.434
|11½
___
Sugar Land 9, Round Rock 3
Salt Lake 5, Oklahoma City 4, 10 innings
El Paso at Albuquerque, susp. 5th inning
Tacoma 15, Reno 7
Las Vegas 4, Sacramento 3
Albuquerque 14, El Paso 3, game one
Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 9
Salt Lake 4, Oklahoma City 1
Reno 6, Tacoma 4
Las Vegas 14, Sacramento 9
No games scheduled
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
