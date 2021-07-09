Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|31
|22
|.585
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|28
|27
|.509
|4
|Round Rock (Texas)
|28
|27
|.509
|4
|El Paso (San Diego)
|24
|29
|.453
|7
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|19
|35
|.352
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|28
|24
|.538
|6½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|27
|27
|.500
|8½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|26
|29
|.473
|10
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|23
|31
|.426
|12½
Albuquerque 14, El Paso 3, game one
El Paso at Albuquerque, susp. 5th inning
Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 9
Salt Lake 4, Oklahoma City 1
Reno 6, Tacoma 4
Las Vegas 14, Sacramento 9
No games scheduled
Tacoma at Sugar Land, ppd.
Round Rock 7, Albuquerque 6, 5 innings
Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 9
El Paso 15, Oklahoma City 8
Reno 1, Las Vegas 0
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
