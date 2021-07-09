Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 12:58 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 31 22 .585
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 28 27 .509 4
Round Rock (Texas) 28 27 .509 4
El Paso (San Diego) 24 29 .453 7
Albuquerque (Colorado) 19 35 .352 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 36 19 .655
Tacoma (Seattle) 28 24 .538
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 27 27 .500
Las Vegas (Oakland) 26 29 .473 10
Sacramento (San Francisco) 23 31 .426 12½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Albuquerque 14, El Paso 3, game one

El Paso at Albuquerque, susp. 5th inning

Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 9

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

Salt Lake 4, Oklahoma City 1

Reno 6, Tacoma 4

Las Vegas 14, Sacramento 9

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, ppd.

Round Rock 7, Albuquerque 6, 5 innings

Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 9

El Paso 15, Oklahoma City 8

        Read more: Sports News

Reno 1, Las Vegas 0

Friday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 Digital Forensics for National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent